Pot Delivery Service CEO Admits To $3.5M Laundering Plot

By Mike Curley (February 1, 2023, 2:32 PM EST) -- The former CEO of cannabis delivery company JointVentures LLC has pleaded guilty to his part in a $3.5 million money laundering scheme in Virginia federal court, admitting to working with others to launder money from the illegal sale of cannabis and THC products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS