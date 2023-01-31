Russia Violating Nuclear Arms Control Deal, State Dept. Says

By Craig Clough (January 31, 2023, 10:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday told Congress that Russia is no longer in compliance with the New START treaty, a nuclear arms control deal between Russia and the United States that was signed in 2010, after determining the county is no longer allowing required American inspections of its nuclear weapons facilities. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS