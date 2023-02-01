German Co. Not Valid Vehicle For Car Sale Suit, Fla. Judge Told

By David Minsky (February 1, 2023, 6:17 PM EST) -- An ex-UBS AG whistleblower can't pursue his case over an unauthorized Bugatti sale because he could not establish his connection to a German company pursuing those claims on his behalf against the people who allegedly orchestrated the transfer, a Florida federal judge was told Wednesday....

