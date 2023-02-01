Canadian Co. Can't Dodge Bosch's Fuel Injector Patent Suit

By Craig Clough (February 1, 2023, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge refused to toss Robert Bosch's suit seeking a declaration that it did not infringe on a Canadian company's fuel injection patents, finding a "substantial controversy" between the companies even though the dispute began with Westport suing automakers that use Bosch's parts and not Bosch itself....

