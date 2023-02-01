Ex-Salesmen Get Food Service Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit Cut

By Jasmin Jackson (February 1, 2023, 6:21 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has partly axed a food service company's trade secrets suit against former sales representatives who it alleged swiped company know-how before forming a rival brand, finding that contact information for a given customer doesn't constitute a trade secret but that genuine issues remain over the purported use of pricing and order information....

