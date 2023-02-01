Vanda Sues FDA Over Approval Of Teva Generic Sleep Drug

By Mike Curley (February 1, 2023, 3:24 PM EST) -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has brought a suit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, saying the FDA must undo its approval of a generic version of Vanda's sleep-wake disorder drug made by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. because it does not include braille on the label....

