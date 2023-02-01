Fla. Mental Health Provider Is Sued Over Patient Data Breach

By David Minsky (February 1, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- Two Florida residents have sued mental health provider Circles of Care Inc. in a proposed class action over a data breach, alleging that the Melbourne-based nonprofit was negligent in allowing hackers to break into the company's servers and steal the highly sensitive personal and medical information of more than 61,000 patients....

