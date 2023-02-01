Ariel Alternatives Closes Inaugural $1.45B Project Black Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 1, 2023, 3:14 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP-advised private asset management firm Ariel Alternatives LLC on Wednesday announced that it closed its inaugural private equity fund Project Black with $1.45 billion in commitments from limited partners and co-investors, which will be used to help close the racial wealth gap by creating minority-owned businesses of scale....

