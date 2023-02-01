Kroger 'Negligence' Dooms Indemnity, Applicant Checker Says

By Ryan Harroff (February 1, 2023, 5:20 PM EST) -- Kroger cannot claim a background checking company has to cover the costs of underlying claims related to a felon it hired, the company said, because the grocery chain's decision to hire the felon came from "its own negligence" rather than any breach of their contract, according to a memorandum filed in Texas federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS