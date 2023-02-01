NC Doctor Gets 2nd Shot At Defamation Suit In 4th Circ. Win

By Jonathan Capriel (February 1, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- A North Carolina surgeon can proceed with her defamation lawsuit which claims a colleague's remarks caused her termination and made her nearly unemployable, the Fourth Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding that the lower court erroneously tossed the suit over the meaning of the word "misread."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS