Choctaw Citizens Can't Escape Okla. Income Tax, Judge Says

By Caleb Symons (February 1, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- A federal judge said two Choctaw Nation citizens cannot recover thousands of dollars in state income tax simply because they live in Indian Country, slamming the door on a lawsuit that threatened to upend an entire system of civil regulation in Oklahoma....

