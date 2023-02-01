ConocoPhillips' Alaska Drilling Plan Clears Regulatory Hurdle

By Peter McGuire (February 1, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- A huge oil production complex in the Alaskan Arctic proposed by ConocoPhillips passed an environmental checkpoint Wednesday, but conservation groups remain fiercely opposed to the project, and the Biden administration has signaled discomfort with its potential impact on greenhouse gas emissions and wildlife....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS