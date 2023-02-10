Former Texas Justice Schenck Rejoins Dykema's Dallas Office

By Lauren Castle (February 10, 2023, 4:45 PM EST) -- Former Justice David J. Schenck has rejoined Dykema Gossett PLLC's commercial litigation group after seven years on the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, bringing his experience on the bench to the firm's trial and appellate litigation work, the firm said....

