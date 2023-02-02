1st Circ. Won't Reinstate Fired Cop's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (February 2, 2023, 1:37 PM EST) -- The First Circuit upheld the dismissal of a Black and Hispanic ex-cop's suit alleging he was unfairly fired because of his race after a violent altercation with a civilian, saying that he didn't show officers accused of similar infractions got to keep their jobs....

