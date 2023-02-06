Santander Fights AXA's £670M Suit Over Missold PPI

By Joel Poultney (February 6, 2023, 8:51 PM GMT) -- Santander has argued it is not liable for the £670 million ($805 million) in losses insurance giant AXA claimed it suffered when dealing with missold payment protection insurance claims, while arguing the French company has withheld profits it allegedly owes the lender. ...

