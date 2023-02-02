Former Fla. Taxpayer Advocate Wins 'Difficult' Ethics Tussle

By Emily Sawicki (February 2, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- A 2018 legislative change that shifted the structure of the Florida taxpayers' rights advocate position also cleared the way for former advocates to move into the private sector and represent clients before the Florida Department of Revenue, according to a state appeals court....

