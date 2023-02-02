LendingTree Breach Should Be Arbitrated, NC Magistrate Says

By Hayley Fowler (February 2, 2023, 4:01 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge recommended Thursday that a prospective class action over LendingTree LLC's data breach last year be sent to arbitration, saying users expressly agreed to arbitrate any claims against the online lending marketplace when they signed up to use its services....

