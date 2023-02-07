Texas Noncompete Law's Atty Fee Preemption Status In Limbo

By Clarissa Medrano and Alan Marcuis (February 7, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- Although the Federal Trade Commission may soon invalidate Texas' version of the federal antitrust statute,[1] the Texas Covenants Not to Compete Act seeks to impose what the Texas Supreme Court called "reasonable restrictions on the freedom to contract" in its 2010 Marsh USA Inc. v. Cook opinion, and governs economic competition in trade and commerce.[2]...

