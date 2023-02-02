Top UK Court To Hear Russian Bank Collapse Suit

By Christopher Crosby (February 2, 2023, 7:43 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday it will consider the reach of foreign courts on English property in a case involving a Russian bankruptcy trustee trying to seize a London mansion from a fugitive wanted over a massive bank collapse....

