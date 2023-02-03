SEC Should Investigate Shell For Greenwashing, Group Says

By Sarah Jarvis (February 3, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- A nonprofit humanitarian organization has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Shell PLC for alleged greenwashing and filing potentially misleading statements with the regulator about its financial commitment to renewable energy....

