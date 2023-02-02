Full 10th Circ. Won't Hear 'Big Lie' Attys' Bid To Nix Sanctions

By Gina Kim (February 2, 2023, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday rejected a bid for rehearing en banc and a request to review its decision affirming a Colorado federal judge's order sanctioning Trump-allied attorneys $187,000 for bringing a "frivolous, politically motivated" suit over phony rigged 2020 election claims that should've never been filed to begin with....

