GOP Reps Seek Info On Hack Attempt Targeting Nuclear Labs

By Ben Kochman (February 2, 2023, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Republican leaders of two House committees pushed Thursday for the U.S. Department of Energy to turn over any documents and communications produced in its response to Russia's reported hacking attempts in 2022 on three laboratories used to research U.S. nuclear weapons programs....

