3rd Circ. Reverses Bar On Home Depot's MDL Antitrust Expert

By Dorothy Atkins (February 2, 2023, 10:28 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel reversed on Thursday a ruling that excluded certain testimony by Home Depot's economic expert in decade-old multidistrict litigation alleging suppliers conspired to fix the price of drywall, finding that Home Depot isn't bound by rulings or events that occurred before it joined the MDL....

