Accounting Standards Setter To Issue Draft Crypto Guidance

By Aislinn Keely (February 2, 2023, 10:45 PM EST) -- Companies that hold cryptocurrency on their balance sheets should get a reprieve on how they value their digital assets by the end of this year as an accounting standards-setting body has formalized plans to issue draft guidance that would have firms report the current value of their holdings rather than their worst day....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS