DHS Says 1K Children Separated From Families Not Reunited

By Dave Simpson (February 2, 2023, 9:04 PM EST) -- Nearly 1,000 of the 5,636 children separated from their guardians at the southern border still have not been reconnected with family, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security....

