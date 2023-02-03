Cybersecurity Co. Telos Beats Investor Suit Over Gov't Work

By Katryna Perera (February 3, 2023, 9:35 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action against Telos Corp. that alleged the cybersecurity company and its top brass misled investors about the status and prospects of key government contracts, finding that the investors failed to adequately plead any misleading statements or reckless intent....

