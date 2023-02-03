Fla. College Asks 11th Circ. To Bar Group's Use Of Trademarks

By Tom Lotshaw (February 3, 2023, 2:41 PM EST) -- Bethune-Cookman University wants the Eleventh Circuit to allow an injunction barring an alumni association named for its founder from using its trademarks and variations of its name and colors, including the founder's name, after a Florida district court judge denied its request....

