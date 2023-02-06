Ohio Abortion Clinics Tell Justices To Leave Block On Law

By Eric Heisig (February 6, 2023, 8:14 PM EST) -- A group of Ohio abortion clinics and doctors is urging the state Supreme Court not to intervene to disturb a preliminary injunction blocking an Ohio law that effectively prohibits abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy, saying a lower court's decision maintains the status quo and is therefore not reviewable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS