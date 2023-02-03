Kenosha Shooter Rittenhouse Can't Escape Death Suit

By Mike Curley (February 3, 2023, 6:01 PM EST) -- Wisconsin federal judge declined to dismiss the bulk of a suit against Kyle Rittenhouse and various city officials and entities over the death of one of the three men Rittenhouse shot during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, saying the complaint adequately alleges that Rittenhouse and police on the scene conspired to "funnel" protesters toward a group of armed people who opposed the protest....

