Cannabis Bill Roundup: Md. Lawmakers Pitch Pot Regulation

By Sam Reisman (February 6, 2023, 6:27 PM EST) -- A pair of Maryland bills filed this week would establish the regulated adult-use cannabis market that voters approved by ballot initiative on Election Day, while lawmakers took action on proposed cannabis legislation in Tennessee, Texas and Mississippi. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS