Mich. Man Says LA Pot License Lottery Suit Should Stay Alive

By Mike Curley (February 3, 2023, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Michigan man suing the city of Los Angeles to block the lottery process it uses to issue cannabis licenses is urging a federal judge not to throw out his claims, saying the city statute runs afoul of the Constitution's dormant commerce clause because it unfairly tips the scales in favor of city and state residents. ...

