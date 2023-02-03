Philly Art Museum Must Face Suit Over Art Stolen By Nazis

By P.J. D'Annunzio (February 3, 2023, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss a suit against the Philadelphia Museum of Art alleging it houses a work by famed abstract artist Piet Mondrian seized by the Nazis from the Hanover Museum in 1937, ruling that the case still posed questions that needed to be answered under the law governing Nazi-looted art....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS