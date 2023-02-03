Philip Morris Says Baltimore Litter Rules Usurp Federal Law

By Collin Krabbe (February 3, 2023, 8:28 PM EST) -- Philip Morris USA Inc. says a suit from the city of Baltimore for allegedly creating a public nuisance by using non-biodegradable filters that are frequently littered should be moved to the District of Maryland because it seeks to usurp federal law regarding cigarette manufacturing and marketing, a Friday notice of removal shows....

