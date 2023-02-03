Entity At Center Of FTX-BlockFi Dispute Files For Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (February 3, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- The liquidators of the entity at the center of a dispute between bankrupt cryptocurrency players FTX and BlockFi Inc. over $590 million in stock filed for Chapter 11 protection Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it was the best way to handle the competing claims to its assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS