Private Equity Should Beware The Antitrust Microscope

By David Kully and Kenneth Racowski (February 21, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's antitrust enforcers have trained their sights on private equity companies, signaling through enforcement activities, formal policy statements, and informal interviews and speeches that they are considering all options to address impacts on competition from the acquisition by private equity companies of portfolio companies that compete with one another....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS