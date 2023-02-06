Pet Care Chain Hits Ch. 11 With $111M Debt, Planning Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (February 6, 2023, 9:39 AM EST) -- Multichain pet care business Independent Pet Partners Holdings LLC and a dozen affiliates hit Chapter 11 in Delaware, carrying more than $111 million in secured debt and planning a creditor-led stalking horse sale for 66 of the 159 stores in its current 12-state fleet....

