FTX, Trustee Urged To Negotiate On Ch. 11 Examiner

By Vince Sullivan (February 6, 2023, 6:12 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. and the Office of the U.S. Trustee will discuss resolving the trustee's motion to appoint a Chapter 11 examiner in the company's insolvency case after a Delaware federal judge urged the parties Monday to come to a resolution without court intervention....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS