NY Legal Aid Attys To Walk Out Over Wages, Caseloads

By Emily Lever (February 6, 2023, 3:09 PM EST) -- More than 1,000 legal services attorneys at the Legal Aid Society will walk off the job Wednesday over what they said were inadequate salaries and working conditions that have led to massive turnover and made it harder to represent their clients, their union announced Monday....

