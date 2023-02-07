Vidal Tells PTAB To Rethink If Samsung Challenge Is Too Late

By Jasmin Jackson (February 7, 2023, 7:20 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reconsider whether Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. waited too long to challenge a memory module-related patent held by Netlist Inc., finding that the board used "limited evidence" when it ruled that a relationship between Samsung and Google Inc. didn't make the case time-barred....

