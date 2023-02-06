Grocer Wants Texas High Court To Toss Defamation Claim

By Tom Lotshaw (February 6, 2023, 8:44 PM EST) -- A San Antonio-based supermarket chain has asked the Texas Supreme Court to review whether lower courts erred by ruling that it must face defamation and disparagement claims for comments it made to a news reporter about its lawsuit over a failed deal to buy a company's surface cleaner....

