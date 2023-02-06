Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Says Landlord's Coverage Dispute Doesn't Fit NC Law

By Jennifer Mandato (February 6, 2023, 4:58 PM EST) -- The insurer for a North Carolina real estate firm told the Fourth Circuit it should uphold a lower court's decision that the insurer has no defense obligations to the firm in an underlying class action because the firm's argument relies on defense standards rejected by the state's Supreme Court....

