Girardi Competency Hearing Ordered In LA Wire Fraud Case

By Craig Clough (February 6, 2023, 7:11 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge entered a not guilty plea Monday for disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi on behalf of the court, pending a competency hearing to determine his ability to face wire fraud charges connected to his alleged theft of millions from clients of his former firm, Girardi Keese....

