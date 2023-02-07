6th Circ. Says Worker's OT Defense Doesn't Invoke Arbitration

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 7, 2023, 5:42 PM EST) -- An Ohio district court correctly denied a logistics company's bid to have an arbitrator look into a former employee's accusation that it misclassified him as overtime-exempt, the Sixth Circuit ruled, saying the worker raised that argument as a defense, not an arbitrable claim....

