Old Test Can End Browning-Ferris Dispute, NLRB Atty Says

By Beverly Banks (February 6, 2023, 10:02 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board attorney told the agency to use the board's former joint employer standard in a long-running spat between Browning-Ferris Industries and a Teamsters local, saying Monday that the older test shows the company had "direct, indirect and reserved control" over working conditions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS