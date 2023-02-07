ND Must Produce Transcripts In Native Redistricting Case

By Crystal Owens (February 7, 2023, 8:45 PM EST) -- A North Dakota federal court has said the state must produce video and audio transcripts of its legislative sessions as part of an ongoing case brought by two residents who allege the legislature intentionally redrew two House district lines to include more Native Americans, despite claims from the state that the redistricting was meant to be inclusive. ...

