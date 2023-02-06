Bankrupt Lender Genesis To Sell Trading Arm In Restructure

By Aislinn Keely (February 6, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Genesis agreed Monday to the sale of its sister trading firm, the equitization of a $1.1 billion promissory note it received and the refinancing of loans it's owed by its parent company, Digital Currency Group, as part of an agreement with DCG, certain creditors and crypto exchange Gemini in its Chapter 11 restructuring....

