Ex-Slater Boss Denies Using Leaked Info In Watchstone Talks

By Sophia Dourou (February 7, 2023, 5:26 PM GMT) -- The former managing director of Slater and Gordon denied in court on Tuesday that he had used information leaked by PwC to "exploit" perceived weakness at Watchstone Group during sale negotiations for a part of the insurance and technology provider's business....

