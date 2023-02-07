RI, Hawaiian Counties Say No Review Needed In Climate Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 7, 2023, 8:54 PM EST) -- Rhode Island and two Hawaii municipalities told the U.S. Supreme Court that no review is needed of the federal appeals court decisions remanding their climate change torts against fossil fuel companies back to state court, arguing that the cases clearly aren't matters of federal law....

