Pupils Say DC Museum Booted Them For Anti-Abortion Hats

By Katie Buehler (February 7, 2023, 4:50 PM EST) -- A group of Catholic school students from South Carolina and their chaperones have accused the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum of violating their rights to free speech and religious freedom, claiming in D.C. federal court that security guards kicked them out of the museum when they didn't remove their anti-abortion hats....

