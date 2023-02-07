La. Meat Labeling Law 'Orwellian,' Tofurky Co. Tells 5th Circ.

By Lauren Castle (February 7, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- The maker of Tofurky and other plant-based meat substitutes told the Fifth Circuit that a Louisiana prohibition on using meat-related terms for non-meat foods was "Orwellian" during oral arguments on Tuesday that also included a debate on whether a hamburger was misleadingly named because it includes no ham....

